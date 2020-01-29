The Knoxville City Council withdrew a plan Tuesday that would have rezoned land near Caswell Park in North Knoxville for an affordable living project for formerly homeless people.

The city had intended on offering the land nearby the park to Volunteer Ministry Center, 1605, 1615 and 1617 E. Fifth Ave. Community members said they wanted to keep the green space.

Mayor Indya Kincannon said the new plan will close Myrtle Street instead to make way for the supportive housing project. It's the compromise former Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero proposed back in December 2019.

The Volunteer Ministry Center is still going through with its plans to purchase the Positively Living building. Instead of expanding to East Fifth Avenue, it will stick with designs that keep the project within the building and Myrtle Street.

