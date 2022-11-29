Two buildings on Knoxville College campus cited by city as 'unfit' and 'dangerous'

Knoxville College is hoping to use the money raised during Giving Tuesday towards opening a new building in January.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two buildings on Knoxville College's campus were city by the city for being "unfit" and "dangerous." Leaders said the Robert H. Harvey College Center and Elnathan Hall were not suitable for students.

The president of Knoxville College, Leonard Adams, said he will present a plan of action for the buildings at a public hearing on Friday. He also said he plans to use some money raised during Giving Tuesday to help the campus move forward with a new building.

"We have a goal of $18,750 that we are trying to raise, and that will go to be used to outfit our new Leadership Building that will be coming in January," said Adams. "It will be our new one-stop-shop. It will be our office space for our administration and our faculty that are going to be on site."

Adams also said that the building would have classrooms and study lounges, giving Knoxville College students a place where they can easily prepare for class, go to class and meet with administrators.

To address the two cited buildings, he said they would work to make sure they are as secure as possible for anyone using them. And even if they end up losing both buildings, he said raising money towards a new building is a sign of hope for the future.

In 1997, Knoxville College lost its accreditation. Later, the college closed its doors. Since then, campus leaders have tried to reopen and welcome students back to the historically Black college.

Adams said opening a new building is a step in that direction.

"We've been waiting for the day for students to return back to this campus and walk these grounds," he said. "So, that's what our new Leadership Building will be."