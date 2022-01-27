Knoxville comic book store giving students free copies of Maus, award-winning Holocaust book

The award-winning Holocaust book was banned in McMinn County for strong language and graphic depictions of genocide.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville comic book store announced Thursday that it will give away free copies of Maus for students who want to learn more about the Holocaust.

The book was banned from McMinn County schools after leaders said it contained too much strong language and graphic depictions of the Holocaust. Around 6 million Jewish people died between the 1930s and the early 1940s as the Nazi regime systematically arrested and cruelly killed them.

Nirvana Comics said they would give away copies of the book because they "believe it is a must-read for everyone." They said all students need to do is ask for a copy by calling them or reaching out on social media. However, they said they had a limited supply of books so there could be a waitlist for anyone interested in reading it.

They said they had a large order of Maus expected to arrive soon, so they could give away more copies of the book, after their initial supply was loaned out or sold.

"We are in discussions with a much larger organization to expand the program. We hope to have news on that soon," they also said.

The book is a graphic novel written in a documentary style, following the story of a man and his family as he watches the Nazi regime rise to power and eventually invade Poland. Later in the book, he is taken to Auschwitz, a concentration camp where more than 1 million Jewish people were worked nearly to death, starved and systematically killed.

The author, Art Spiegelman, drew characters as mice and learned the story through interviews with his father who survived being sent to Auschwitz.

Thursday was also International Holocaust Remembrance Day when communities across the world honored people who died during the Holocaust and learn about how to identify and prevent antisemitism.

Anyone who wants to help with Nirvana Comics' program can also donate. They said they are looking into crowdfunding platforms to better organize donations.

Nirvana Comics can be reached at 865-200-5067 or online.