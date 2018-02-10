Knoxville — National Night Out is celebrated across the country to encourage neighborhood relationships, including right here in Knoxville.

More than 20 neighborhoods across Knoxville are hosting events Tuesday to strengthen community-police relations and encourage community participation in anti-crime efforts.

Montgomery Village is hosting their first event today and will include a short ceremony with city leaders in attendance.

Mayor Madeline Rogero, City Council Representative Stephanie Welch, Knoxville Police and other community leaders are expected to attend a ceremony at Montgomery Village.

In addition to food, games and door prizes, organizers will have several resources tables for community members.

Those at the event will also be able to honor loved ones by writing their name on a healing wall at the event.

The event begins at 4 p.m. on October 2nd.

