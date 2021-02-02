Knoxville community asks questions about stadium project during open house info session

People had the chance to ask city staff and members of the Sports Authority Board questions about the project during an information event on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville held an open house information session at the Knoxville Expo Center on Saturday, where the community could go and ask questions about the project.

Staff with the City of Knoxville were available to talk about it, along with members of the Sports Authority Board. The board will oversee the baseball stadium project as it is constructed and financed.

"Despite the weather, we've had a lot of people stop by and ask questions," said Stephanie Welch, one of the organizers at the event. "Probably more of what we're hearing today is just questions, people who are really looking for information about the proposed project."

Attendees had the chance to see plans for the project and discuss its possible impact on the community with organizers. The construction cost is expected to be around $65 million but will get a $13.5 million boost from Governor Bill Lee's state budget.

The rest of the cost will also be covered by a special sales tax collection zone around the stadium. The local government will be able to capture and use state and local sales tax in the area to cover construction costs after the state congress passed new legislation allowing it.