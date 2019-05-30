Dozens of people gathered downtown on Wednesday to break bread for Knoxville's 9th annual Ramadan community Iftar.

Ramadan is an Islamic month of daily fasting, and Iftar is the meal the breaks the fast at the end of the day -- sometimes with the community.

The Muslim Community of Knoxville held dinner downtown at The Mill and Mine, inviting people from other faiths and communities in the city to join them.

Organizers like Maha Ayesh said it's important for them to show people Islamic traditions while also reaching out to their neighbors.

"I'd say it gives people an opportunity to come together and share, break bread together and break fast for people who are fasting, and to come together to events like this... just to remind each other of the support we have for one another," she said.

Along with the meal, Ayesh said organizers held a short program and explained the meaning behind Iftar.