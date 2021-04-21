Knoxville community leader reacts to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial, after George Floyd murder

A grand jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of second and third degree murder, as well as second degree manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a grand jury deliberated for less than 10 hours before returning a verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin — guilty of murder and manslaughter. Leaders across the nation and in Knoxville reacted to the decision.

"The American justice system is actually working, and we have to make sure that is a constant," said Stan Johnson, the executive director of SEEED Knox, an organization advocating against poverty. "From the election, where we put people in office to the people have on our police force — we have to come together to make sure justice is served."

Chauvin was found guilty of second and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd. Police body camera video showed that Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes.