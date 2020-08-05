City of Knoxville employees are sharing their experiences after helping cleanup tornado damage in Chattanooga.

Two public service crews with boom trucks and chainsaws traveled to the area in mid-April after the Tennessee Valley area was devastated by several tornadoes that killed at least 10 people and caused significant damage.

In just nine days, 14 Knoxville workers said they picked up 1.8 million pounds of downed trees and debris. That's about 4% of the yearly brush they pick up in Knoxville.

"While we were down there cleaning up, we moved a lot of debris in a very short time, but we couldn't begin to touch the damage that was done," equipment operator Trevor Dyer said.

The first crew arrived in Drake Forest on April 15 and worked four days straight. The second crew picked off where they left off for another five days.

"The damage was pretty amazing," said Public Service Director Chad Weth. "The pictures don't do it justice; there's hardly a tree still standing in that neighborhood.”

Crews said, despite the devastation, Chattanooga families always took the time to say 'thank you' to the workers.

The city of Knoxville also sent firefighters shortly after the tornadoes struck to help first responders in recovery efforts. KPD sent Chaplain Paul Trumpore to manage the Tennessee Disaster Mental Health Strike Force to address mental health needs in the area.

"To tell you that the residents there, recovering after a disaster, were grateful - that'd be an understatement. We're all very proud of the great work and selflessness of our employees," Weth said.

