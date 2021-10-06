Coach starts weekly group meetings to end men's mental health stigma

A local CrossFit coach wants to end the stigma around men's mental health and create a safe space for men to talk about their mental health journeys.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to Mental Health America, men are less likely than women to seek help for depression and substance abuse. They also said that depression affects nearly 6 million men each year.

CrossFit Bearden coach Joseph Townsend said he wants those numbers to go down. But, he also wants the stigma around men's mental health removed.

So, he's creating a safe space for men to talk about their mental health journeys in Knoxville. It's called Knoxville Man's Club. It will allow a small group of men to meet Wednesdays every week from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at CrossFit Bearden.

Townsend said the goal is to create a safe environment to open up as much as participants want. He said talking can help people see their problems in a new light, which can result in improved mental health.

"It's about becoming comfortable with yourself and understanding that it's not a bad thing to find that help," Townsend said.

He said there's been a social norm impacting how and when men show emotions. By bottling up emotions, reports say that mental health issues can develop.

"I've heard you can't show your weakness, you can't talk about these things, you can't cry," Townsend said. "I think we get kind of get that pushed on us from a young age."

As a coach, Townsend said he understands the importance of physical health, but he realized he had more to take care of than just his skeleton and his muscles.

"It will have probably been 4 or 5 years of having occasions where I felt down and not really dealing with the feelings I was having, or why I was having those feelings," Townsend said.

Townsend started going to therapy nearly 2 years ago. Since then, he said it's almost felt like a burden lifted off of his shoulders.

"There's nothing wrong with feeling what we feel," Townsend said.

Overall, he said he hopes Knoxville Man's Club can be another step closer to ending a stigma that's been around too long.