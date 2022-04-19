Knox Co. deputy cruiser crashes into brick sign off Washington Pike; no injuries reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No one was hurt after a crash involving a Knox County deputy's cruiser in Northeast Knoxville, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Washington Pike and Washington Court.
According to KCSO, the deputy was driving westbound on Washington Pike when a vehicle heading east tried to make a left turn in front of them. KCSO said the deputy was unable to avoid a collision and went off the road before crashing into a brick sign at the entrance of the Georgetown neighborhood.
The crash destroyed the sign.
KCSO said it cited the driver of the other vehicle for failure to yield.