x
Knox Co. deputy cruiser crashes into brick sign off Washington Pike; no injuries reported

A homeowner in the neighborhood said the cruiser and another vehicle were involved in a crash that took out the neighborhood's brick entrance sign.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No one was hurt after a crash involving a Knox County deputy's cruiser in Northeast Knoxville, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Washington Pike and Washington Court

According to KCSO, the deputy was driving westbound on Washington Pike when a vehicle heading east tried to make a left turn in front of them. KCSO said the deputy was unable to avoid a collision and went off the road before crashing into a brick sign at the entrance of the Georgetown neighborhood.

The crash destroyed the sign. 

KCSO said it cited the driver of the other vehicle for failure to yield. 

