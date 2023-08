Knoxville Community Development Corporation will officially break ground on Wednesday, Aug. 16

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's Community Development Center will officially break ground for Liberty Place, a supportive housing development for veterans, featuring 32 new units.

On Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m., KCDC, businesses, community and government leaders will hold a ceremony near 3627 Division St.