Diocese of Knoxville leaders remember life of Pope Benedict XVI

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The world is mourning the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died Saturday at 95, according to the Vatican.

Benedict resigned from his post as pope on Feb. 11, 2013, when he announced that he no longer had the strength to run the 1.2 billion-strong Catholic Church.

The decision paved the way for Pope Francis to be named his successor. The popes then lived side-by-side in the Vatican gardens, an unprecedented arrangement that set the stage for future “popes emeritus” to do the same.

Leadership from the Diocese of Knoxville reflected on Benedict's life Saturday, offering statements to 10News.

Bishop Richard F. Stika, leader of the Catholic Church of East Tennessee, said he was able to met Benedict five times and described him as "a firm and a kind shepherd.

"The Church has lost a great man. I join everyone in the Diocese of Knoxville in praying for peace, comfort and eternal rest for Pope Benedict XVI," Stika said. "He was pope for eight years, but his impact on the Church is profound in so many ways."

Benedict appointed Stika as bishop of Knoxville in January 2009.

Cardinal Justin Rigali also weighed in on the announcement Saturday.

Rigali lives in Knoxville and was a member of the College of Cardinals in Rome and attended the papal conclave that elected Benedict in 2005.

"It was a privilege to participate in the election of Pope Benedict," Rigali said. "I can remember when I went up to the pope and knelt before him to show my respect and offer to him my pledge to be faithful and obedient, the first thing that Pope Benedict said to me was, 'Happy Birthday, your eminence.' It was my 70th birthday. Pope Benedict remembered that, and that is a memory I will always carry with me."

He said he admired Benedict's expertise in terms of theology and understanding the Catholic Church.

"He was an excellent theologian and will be remembered as a theologian."

Francis will celebrate Benedict’s funeral Mass on Thursday, the first time in the modern age that a current pope will eulogize a retired one.