The Diocese of Knoxville announced it has suspended one of its deacons until an investigation is complete into an allegation of inappropriate behavior with a child.

According to Bishop Richard Stika, Deacon Joe Stackhouse has been suspended from active ministry and his teaching duties at Knoxville Catholic High School pending the investigation.

The Diocese said the information has been turned over to the Tennessee Department of Children's Services, and said it is not connected with a recent lawsuit filed by a Blount County man who claims he was sexually abused by a Knoxville priest in the 90s.

The Diocese said the allegation does not involve a current or former student of KCHS.

