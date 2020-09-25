Someone tossed a dog off a Knoxville overpass. KPD wants to find them

The dog, believed to be a 7-month-old Husky mix, survived the fall.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A young dog is recovering from its injuries after someone tossed it off an overpass, according to the Knoxville Police Dept.

Animal control was notified Friday morning around 9:50 that someone saw the dog fall off one of the highway ramps near the I-640 interchange over Papermill Drive.

Investigators believe someone threw the pup, believed to be about 7-months-old and a Husky mix, over the edge.

The dog is being treated at Young-Williams Animal Center.

If you have any information about what happened to the dog or its owner, you are asked to call 865-215-8639.