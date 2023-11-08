Knoxville eases brush pickup schedule and limits to help with storm cleanup

The City of Knoxville offers free brush pickup to people who live in the city.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville offers free brush pickup to people who live in city limits. Public Works Director Chad Weth said crews are normally scheduled for pickups every two weeks, but they've adjusted the schedule to reach areas with the most need.

"We understand that our customers are going to need a little bit of extra service, so that's what we'll try to provide," Weth said.

Knoxville's brush collection website said the pile shouldn't be larger than 6'x6'x6', but Weth said his crews will try to be lenient after last week's storms.

"Be patient with us, because there's a lot to pick up," Weth said.

James Wedekind and his family live in the home where Knoxville-born actress Patty Neal grew up. A tree that is up to 200 years old fell on his garage.

"This tree has been here longer than the neighborhood has been here," Wedekind said.

Luckily, Wedekind said he and his family weren't home when the tree fell, and it didn't damage any of his cars. He said, now, he hopes his insurance company will help him rebuild his garage.

"This is kind of living in infamy because we had the largest tree in the neighborhood fall," Wedekind said.

He said the city of Knoxville has already helped clear some of the fallen trees and brush in the neighborhood.

"The cleanup efforts by KUB and the city have been really impressive," Wedekind said.

Weth said anyone who has brush in their yards can stack it near the road, but not block any roads or sidewalks, so crews can get to it easily.