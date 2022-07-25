KPD: Man dead after motorcycle crash on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Officers responded to a crash on Kingston Pike at Huxley Road around 10:25 p.m., KPD said.
The 33-year-old motorcyclist was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries, according to KPD.
KPD said the initial investigation showed that the motorcycle pulled onto Kingston Pike when a Honda sedan struck it.
The crash remains under investigation by KPD crash reconstruction investigators.