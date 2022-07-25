KPD: Man dead after motorcycle crash on Kingston Pike

Officers responded to a crash on Kingston Pike at Huxley Road around 10:25 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, the Knoxville Police Department said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a crash on Kingston Pike at Huxley Road around 10:25 p.m., KPD said.

The 33-year-old motorcyclist was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries, according to KPD.

KPD said the initial investigation showed that the motorcycle pulled onto Kingston Pike when a Honda sedan struck it.