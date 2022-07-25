x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

KPD: Man dead after motorcycle crash on Kingston Pike

Officers responded to a crash on Kingston Pike at Huxley Road around 10:25 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, the Knoxville Police Department said.
Credit: WBIR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a crash on Kingston Pike at Huxley Road around 10:25 p.m., KPD said. 

The 33-year-old motorcyclist was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries, according to KPD. 

KPD said the initial investigation showed that the motorcycle pulled onto Kingston Pike when a Honda sedan struck it. 

The crash remains under investigation by KPD crash reconstruction investigators.  

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Oak Ridge students head back to school