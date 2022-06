The shooting occurred just before 7 a.m. on Friday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. in the 2700 block of Lay Avenue, according to KPD.

One man was found on the scene and had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a hospital in serious condition, KPD said.