Knoxville eviction court sees more than 150 cases on the docket, as uncertainty lingers for some families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With rising prices, high rent and a tough housing market — renters say they are having a hard time finding new places to live.

Eviction court met in Knoxville on Tuesday with dozens of cases on the docket. The cases had piled up after a couple of weeks off. Some of the families in the cases may face a judge for the first time, and some others were returning cases that were postponed.

In any case, those families may walk out of the courtroom without a home to go to — especially if an emergency turned their lives upside down.

"We wrecked our car, it's the only vehicle we have, and we were out of work for two weeks," said Cameron Sterling, a renter in Knoxville. " We have four kids living with us, five in total. Just in groceries alone is like anywhere from $400, $500, $600."

Sterling was unable to pay rent and tried to catch up for those two weeks that he was behind. Advocates like Lilith Sweeney, a SOCM Housing Fellow, said it's not uncommon.

"In the state of Tennessee, you have to have a specific word from a judge to not pay your rent. So otherwise, that'll be grounds for removal, regardless of what other circumstances are going on," Sweeney said. "The biggest thing is that you cannot be evicted without seeing a judge. You are supposed to have your maintenance requests addressed within two weeks. If it's not done within two weeks, then that's when prorating of rent is supposed to start."

Nikki Lynn with the Knox Area Tenants Union said part of the problem is that landlords charge additional fees for missing rent, compounding financial issues for families.

"There's really no leeway when folks miss a payment for the rent," Lynn said. "The state of Tennessee gives landlords the option to charge late fees after five days of nonpayment, after the first, and/or after their due date."

Advocates want tenants to know they have rights. SOCM and the tenant's union are advocating to provide free legal representation, helping as many people as possible. Their work is similar to an "Eviction Right to Counsel" program in Nashville.

When a family lives in uncertainty, Sterling said it's hard. The unexpected triggers a big fear.

''It's not like we're not trying to pay him or not trying to take care of our responsibilities," Sterling said. "Not having a place for my children to come home to."