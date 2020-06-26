Knoxville expects it won't need to pay ransom after IT systems held hostage in cyber attack

The city is currently working to have all employee computers up and running within the next 10 days after restoring core system functionality.

The city of Knoxville said it is working to restore its IT systems and expects it won't need to pay a ransom after becoming victim to a ransomware attack weeks ago.

The city said it has been working for the past two weeks to recover its systems and restore it to full functionality.

Cybersecurity law firm Mullen Couhlin and mitigation company CrowdStrike are assisting the investigation.

"At this time, the City does not anticipate it will pay the ransom, requested in Bitcoin, to the threat actor. This decision is based on a number of factors, including the team-focused technical approach, redundant and diversified IT systems, and quality data backups," the city said.

The city is currently working to have all employee computers up and running within the next 10 days after restoring core system functionality.