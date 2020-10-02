KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new event is on the horizon for Knoxville job seekers.
Job News USA, a company that shares job postings and related information online, is organizing a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The fair will take place at the Knoxville Expo Center's banquet location, the Grande Event Center. In a press release, organizers said the event is free and open to the public.
Organizers said over 20 employers will speak to candidates at the fair:
- ABM Industries
- American Job Center
- Comcast
- CPI Security Systems
- DENSO Manufacturing
- Express Employment Professionals
- GemCare
- Heavy Equipment College of America
- Lincoln Heritage Life
- Long John Silvers
- Pigeon Forge Health Care & Rehab
- Randstad
- Sitel Group
- Sysco of Knoxville
- Tranzonic Compainies
- US Cellular
- YOI Roane Academy
