KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new event is on the horizon for Knoxville job seekers. 

Job News USA, a company that shares job postings and related information online, is organizing a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair will take place at the Knoxville Expo Center's banquet location, the Grande Event Center. In a press release, organizers said the event is free and open to the public. 

Organizers said over 20 employers will speak to candidates at the fair: 

  • ABM Industries
  • American Job Center
  • Comcast
  • CPI Security Systems
  • DENSO Manufacturing
  • Express Employment Professionals
  • GemCare
  • Heavy Equipment College of America
  • Lincoln Heritage Life
  • Long John Silvers
  • Pigeon Forge Health Care & Rehab
  • Randstad
  • Sitel Group
  • Sysco of Knoxville
  • Tranzonic Compainies
  • US Cellular
  • YOI Roane Academy

