KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new event is on the horizon for Knoxville job seekers.

Job News USA, a company that shares job postings and related information online, is organizing a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fair will take place at the Knoxville Expo Center's banquet location, the Grande Event Center. In a press release, organizers said the event is free and open to the public.

Organizers said over 20 employers will speak to candidates at the fair:

ABM Industries

American Job Center

Comcast

CPI Security Systems

DENSO Manufacturing

Express Employment Professionals

GemCare

Heavy Equipment College of America

Lincoln Heritage Life

Long John Silvers

Pigeon Forge Health Care & Rehab

Randstad

Sitel Group

Sysco of Knoxville

Tranzonic Compainies

US Cellular

YOI Roane Academy

