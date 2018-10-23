Family and friends gathered to mourn the loss of 16-year-old Angelina Givens Monday night.

Angelina, known as Gia, took her own life last week. Now, the Gibbs community is torn apart.

The community gathered in North Knoxville for her funeral Monday. Angelina's mom, Elise Brown, is facing one of the most difficult situations any parent could.

"Today is the receiving of friends for my daughter, Angelina," Elise said.

Elise was comforted by her family and friends as they talked about who Angelina would've become.

"She was going to graduate early and go to Paul Mitchel to be a cosmetologist. She wanted to do Beyonce's hair. She wanted to really get out there and take her skills to the extreme because that's the kind of person she was" Elise Brown said.

Now, her family has a message to anyone who might be facing an internal battle.

"I don't want it to happen to anyone else," Elise said.

Angelina's step-brother, J'son Brown, was at a loss for words at the funeral.

"Basically, we are trying to make sure nobody else has to go through what our family is going through," J'son said.

J'son said he'll never forget the mark his little sister left on everyone she knew.

"She was beautiful, funny and always wanted to be the center of attention," J'son said.

Friends and family gathered to say their final goodbyes Monday evening -- all of them thinking the same thing.

"No matter what you're going through, no matter how hard it is, this is definitely not the answer," J'son said.

"There's always hope in dark times. That's why this is so important because everyone thought there was time. There was no time," Angelina's mother said.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. That line is available 24 hours a day.

