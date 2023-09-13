KCSO: Person dead after single-car crash on Ebenezer Rd. Wednesday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A person died in a single-car crash on Wednesday, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
KCSO said the crash happened near Ebenezer Rd. and Farrington Dr. at around 5 p.m. When deputies arrived, they said they learned the vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a utility pole.
They said the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was dead. They said the preliminary investigation showed speed was a "contributing factor" in the person's death.
Additional information, such as the person's identity and additional details about the circumstances surrounding the crash, was not immediately available.