Knoxville asking for public input on how to spend $4 million in federal funds addressing homelessness

"We need money for a building to buy so that we can operate and be open seven days a week," said one community advocate.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's Housing and Neighborhood Development department will hold a public hearing in September to discuss how to spend around $4 million in federal funds to help Knoxville's unsheltered community.

"Because it is a community effort,” said Bennett Meeks, a housing and neighborhood development department project specialist.

Meeks and other city leaders have consulted with housing stability programs operating in Knoxville to find out what they need.

"It's a disaster. We gotta help these folks,” said Martha Baker. "We need money for a building to buy so that we can operate and be open seven days a week. Homelessness is seven days a week".

Baker is the founder of Care Cuts Ministry, and one of the organizations that they reached out to. They are a nonprofit that gives people experiencing homelessness free haircuts, as well as more basic work to help unsheltered people find stability and eventually find a place to live.

Right now, they can only help people on Sundays. Baker says they could do more if they had a building of their own.

Meeks said they hope to get more people permanent roofs over their heads after they hear from the public.

"And the goal for everyone is to have housing because no one should be without it," he said. "There's a huge need. And so what the city of Knoxville, combined with a continuum of care, aims to do is to focus the funds on chronically homeless individuals."

The public hearing is expected to be on September 19. They will also discuss how to allocate funds to people who are at risk of being homeless because of domestic and sexual assault. It will be over Zoom, with a link posted on the department's website.