Dozens are in East Tennessee with their sights on the big screen, hoping to land a role in the upcoming film “Into the Wilderness."

The movie is set to film here this September.

Visit Knoxville estimates since 2016, three major TV productions brought in nearly $1 million to Knoxville.

And while competing against 'film industry giants' like Atlanta or Nashville can be tough, there is a plan to attract more productions to the city.

Inside a waiting room of actors, hoping to make their mark on big screen, Adam Stair says he's happy to see more casting and production opportunities like this in town.

“I mean we have the mountains. We have rocks and caves and the city. It's cool to have films in Knoxville,” Adam said.

David Stair lives in Oak Ridge and says acting helped him break out of his shell as a young boy.

“It's just so fun breathing life into a character especially when that character speaks to you,” David said.

Landing feature films in Knoxville, can be difficult at times.

But for some filmmakers, places like Knoxville don't make the cut, opting for bigger cities like Nashville or Atlanta.

“We are working very hard to make Knoxville a very friendly town for features,” said Curt Willis, Film Director, with Visit Knoxville.

Willis says their goal is to bring in smaller production projects with budgets under 5 million dollars.

"They shoot $200 million Marvel movies in Atlanta, and it’s harder for smaller projects to get the special attention that they need," he said.

That's what sold producers with the upcoming film, "Into the Wilderness".

It’s a filmed based on a battle in the Civil War.

“We were originally were going to shoot in Georgia. But everything was so negative because they’re so busy. They almost didn't want to return our phone calls,” said producer Michael Candela.

Willis says Tennessee's 25 percent production incentive, site locations, and affordable hotels all play a role in bringing in more productions.

“Something that no other city in the state has is that we can provide cash incentives after the project is shot to add to what the state program does,” said Willis.

Willis says this could be a good year for films in Knoxville.

He says we could see three more similar productions like "Into the Wilderness".

