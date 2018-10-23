Knoxville — UPDATE: A small fire on the front porch of a house at 1717 Highland Ave took Knoxville Fire Department crews about 20 minutes to put out on Tuesday morning with 15 firefighters on the scene, Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said.

Eight people, all University of Tennessee students, were inside the Fort Sanders-area home at the time of the fire. All of them made it out safely after a fire alarm woke them up, and no animals were in the home, according to Wilbanks. The property does not belong to UT.

There was no damage to the house other than smoke damage, and a fire investigator will determine the cause of the fire, Wilbanks said.

The 1700 hundred block of Highland Ave. was reopened to traffic shortly after 8:10 a.m.

Wilbanks emphasized the importance of having smoke alarms in your home and regularly checking your batteries so that situations like these don't turn into something worse.

ORIGINAL STORY: There was a house fire crews were working at around 7 a.m. Tuesday on the 1700 block of Highland Ave in the Fort Sanders neighborhood in Knoxville, Knox County dispatchers has confirmed to 10News.

The Knoxville Fire Department shortly thereafter tweeted about the house fire after 7 a.m. Tuesday, including a picture that showed about seven firefighters working the scene at the house.

