Crews responded to the fire around 1:00 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 11 people are displaced after a fire at Meadow Woods Apartment just after 1:00 a.m. on Monday, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

The fire occurred in at 2322 Wilson Road, which is building J of the apartment complex, KFD said.

The fire was under control by 1:35 a.m., KFD said.

Meadow Wood Apt fire 2322 Wilson Rd. No injuries reported, fire is out, cause unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/UsyKES5pMi — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) September 27, 2021

No injuries occurred and the Red Cross is assisting the 11 displaced residents, according to KFD.