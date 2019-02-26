KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The rain has stopped, but the recovery has just begun.

Knoxville Fire Department assessors are trying to figure out how much damage homes and businesses have endured.

RELATED: How to report your flood damage in Knox County and Knoxville

"So this building is part of your business too?" KFD firefighter John Tillett asked an employee of New Farmers Transportation.

Tillett spent the day assessing damage at New Farmers in East Knoxville.

The water caused damage to multiple trucks and docks at the business.

"Big thing is you don't have access, this company doesn't have access to get into these trailers," Tillett said.

New Farmers was one of at least 174 businesses and 600 homes in the county affected by the flooding.

RELATED: What the City of Knoxville will do with cars left behind in floodwaters

RELATED: 13 Knoxville roads, some city facilities still closed after weekend flooding

Tillett is trying to generally figure out how bad the damage is, and send that information to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

"That will be documented to Nashville to TEMA, and then they'll assess from there to see how much damage was done. And all the other counties are doing the same thing," KFD spokesman D.J. Corcoran said.

Corcoran says if the damage cost exceeds $1.6 million in the county and $9 million across the state, FEMA will consider reimbursing 75 percent of the cost to the county.

RELATED: Zoo Knoxville will remain closed on Wednesday due to flooding, power outage

FEMA could decide to pay homeowners back as well.

"Any amount, pennies make nickels and nickels make dimes and so forth," Corcoran said. "So any little bit of damage we recommend they call 311, and we can take those totals and then add that to the overall total."

Corcoran says he hopes that Knoxville will be able to bounce back from this flooding just as Nashville did in 2010.