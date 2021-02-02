KFD: Early morning fire in unoccupied house, no injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — According to the Knoxville Fire Department, a unoccupied house located at 4305 Ellen Street caught fire around 3:00 a.m.
When crews arrived a fire had engulfed a large portion of the one-story house and the roof was partially collapsed, KFD said.
KFD states neighbors informed the crew that the house was unoccupied.
The roof of the house did fully collapse and around 3:30 a.m. crews successfully put out the fire, KFD reported.
According to the report, no injuries are reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.