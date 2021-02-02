KFD: Early morning fire in unoccupied house, no injuries

The fire occurred at 4305 Ellen St.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — According to the Knoxville Fire Department, a unoccupied house located at 4305 Ellen Street caught fire around 3:00 a.m.

When crews arrived a fire had engulfed a large portion of the one-story house and the roof was partially collapsed, KFD said.

KFD states neighbors informed the crew that the house was unoccupied.

KFD mopping up after an abandoned house fire with a full roof collapse 4300 block of Ellen St. S. Knoxville. No injuries reported, cause is being investigated. — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) June 26, 2021

The roof of the house did fully collapse and around 3:30 a.m. crews successfully put out the fire, KFD reported.