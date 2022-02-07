KFD: Fire breaks out in downtown hotel room, extinguished by sprinkler system

The room that caught fire was unoccupied.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No one is hurt after a fire broke out in a room at the Crowne Plaza hotel in downtown Knoxville.

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to an activated fire alarm with sprinkler activation at 401 W. Summit Hill Drive around 6:00 a.m. on Monday.

Around the same time, Knox County 911 received a phone call advising that there was smoke and flames on the seventh floor, according to KFD.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered that the sprinkler system has extinguished a fire in one of the hotel rooms on the seventh floor. The room was unoccupied, KFD said.

Upon further investigation, it did not appear that the fire spread any further than the room of origin. The room did sustain heavy smoke damage and the hallways and other common areas of the hotel have sustained water damage, according to KPD.

All occupants of the building were evacuated as a precaution and no injuries were reported, KFD said.