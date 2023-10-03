Knoxville Dire Department to host fire prevention event at Market Square on Wednesday

Families can stop by Market Square on Wednesday to learn about fire prevention, participate in Stop the Bleed or learn about how to do CPR.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department is hosting an event on Wednesday giving families a chance to learn about fire prevention and safety while also having fun

The department will be at Market Square, giving children a chance to learn about firefighters' jobs. Crew members will also show them how to stay safe around fire. Kids will have a chance to see KFD's fire trucks and speak with crews. The event is scheduled for Wednesday between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Activities will be free.