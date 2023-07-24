KFD: One person displaced after South Knoxville apartment fire

No one was hurt in the fire, but there is significant water damage, the Knoxville Fire Department said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A small apartment fire Saturday night displaced one resident, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

The fire happened at Flenniken Landing Apartments around 9 p.m., KFD said.

Firefighters said they were quickly able to get the fire under control with a fire extinguisher. KFD credits the apartment sprinklers for saving the building.

No one was hurt in the fire, but there was significant water damage. The resident who lives in the unit that caught fire was displaced, according to KFD.