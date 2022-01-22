KFD and KPD investigating after body found in home after house fire

After extinguishing a house fire, responding firefighters located a body inside of the home along with possible evidence that the fire was intentionally set.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department and the Knoxville Fire Department are jointly investigating after firefighters discovered a body after putting out a house fire.

KFD responded to an active house fire in the 2400 block of Wilson Ave. around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, according to KPD.

After extinguishing the fire, responding firefighters located a body inside of the home along with possible evidence that the fire was intentionally set, KPD said.

Due to the suspicious nature of the death, KPD's Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene. KPD investigators will be working alongside KFD arson investigators, according to KPD.