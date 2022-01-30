KFD: Everyone safe after morning house fire, Red Cross assisting

The fire occurred at a house on Lay Avenue in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2744 Lay Ave. on Sunday.

When crews arrived at approximately 6:35 a.m., they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear the house, KFD said.

Crews made an aggressive interior attack and brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes. However, the structure does have severe damage, according to KFD.

Three individuals in the home were able to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported. A bilingual crew member was able to assist the family with their needs. The Red Cross is now assisting the occupants, KFD said.

Crews will check for hotspots and fire investigators will take a look at the structure when it is safe to enter, KFD said.