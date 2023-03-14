KFD to host open houses at different stations during 2023

The first open house is scheduled for April 14 at Station 15, on Jacksboro Pike.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting in April, the Knoxville Fire Department is expected to welcome people at various stations across the community and show them the tools, equipment and firetrucks that firefighters use as part of their jobs.

KFD announced Tuesday that they would start hosting open houses at different locations, starting on April 14 at Station 15. That station is located at 5301 Jacksboro Pike.

A list of other scheduled open houses is available below.

Station 16, 5102 Asheville Highway - May 12

Station 20, 200 Portsmouth Road - June 9

Station 11, 2600 Whittle Springs Road - July 7

Station 5, 419 Arthur Street - Aug. 11

Last year, families had a chance to explore stations and speak with firefighters. There, KFD also showed people how to stay safe in situations involving house fires and how to prevent them.