KFD: 2 sent to hospital after overturned tanker truck spills fuel on Liberty St. at Middlebrook Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were sent to the hospital after an overturned tanker truck spilled fuel on Liberty Street at Middlebrook Pike Wednesday morning, the Knoxville Fire Department informed.

The incident was reported at the intersection of Middlebrook Pike at Liberty Street at 9:22 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they said witnesses were pulling the driver of the tanker from his overturned vehicle.

Diesel fuel was leaking from the ruptured tanker and two other vehicles were involved in the crash, KFD said.

KFD extricated the driver of a Dodge Ram. Both he and the driver of the tanker truck were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KFD‘s hazmat unit was able to plug the tanker’s rupture and contain the diesel spill from going into the storm drain.

According to the fire department, the area has been evacuated.

Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area.

Middlebrook Pike will be closed for several hours for cleanup, officials said.

East and Westbound traffic on Middlebrook Pike is being rerouted.

The Knoxville Police Department is also responding to the scene.

KPD said that minor injuries were reported and that crews are working to clear the scene.

