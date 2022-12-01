KFD: One dead after camper catches fire, Red Cross assisting

When the fire was out, a body was discovered near the door of the unit, the Knoxville Fire Department said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person has died after a camper caught fire Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

A 911 call regarding a camper on fire at 3901 Greenway Drive came in around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, KFD said.

Upon arrival, it was reported that heavy fire was coming from the camper with an extension to a home that the camper was parked next to.

Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the flames in the camper. When the fire was out, a body was discovered near the door of the unit, according to KFD.

Damage from the fire was extensive to the camper and the home sustained moderate damage from the fire, KFD said.

KFD fire investigations are working to determine the cause of the fire. At this time and based on preliminary investigation, foul play is not suspected.

Eight people lived in the home in addition to one person who lived in the camper, according to KFD.