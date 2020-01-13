KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire that broke out in West Knoxville early Monday morning.

At 4:33 a.m., firefighter alarms blared through the Rocky Hill area as KFD rushed to 1311 Cherry Tree Lane after reports of a house fire came in. When they arrived, they found a wood-framed house that had flames coming out from an upstairs window at the rear of the house.

Flames were also coming from the side of the house around the chimney.

There were six residents and two dogs living in the residence. They were all safe, waiting outside when firefighters arrived at the scene. The American Red Cross will help the family.