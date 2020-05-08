Knoxville Fire Department responds to East Knoxville house fire Wednesday evening

Officials said that the call came in at around 4:48 p.m. and that the two-story home was a total loss.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials responded to a call about an East Knoxville home that was on fire Wednesday evening. They said that the two-story home was a total loss after the fire.

The call came in at around 4:48 p.m., officials said. The home was located on 2359 Parkview Avenue, and officials said that the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Police Department, and Area Medical Rescue all responded.

Officials said a woman was deep-frying on the front porch and two children were inside and that when she returned inside to get some meat the children yelled that the house was on fire. She got both kids out safely, officials said.

No injuries were reported, but the home's second story appeared to have crumbled.