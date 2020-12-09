Knoxville Fire Department responds to West Knoxville house fire Friday night

The Knoxville Fire Department said that all residents in the home escaped the fire without injury.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews responded to reports of a fire in a house in West Knoxville at around 9:10 p.m. Friday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department.

They said that responders saw heavy flames from a duplex at 7224 Deane Hill Friday night and quickly went to work extinguishing the flames. Officials did not say where in the house the fire broke out, or how extensive the damage may have been.

Officials also said that all four residents escaped from the home without injury. They will require assistance from the American Red Cross, according to a release from officials.