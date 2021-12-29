KFD: Three families displaced after overnight apartment fire

Residents in the unit below noticed water from the sprinkler system leaking from their celling and alerted occupants to evacuate the building, KFD said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Wellsley Park Apartment complex off of Gleason Drive.

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 7411 Percival Way.

When crews arrived they found a fire on the deck of a third floor apartment that had extended into the living area, KFD said.

Crews quickly extinguished the exterior fire and removed a large section of floor just inside the door leading out to the deck in order to extinguish the fire that had spread into the living room, according to KFD.

Residents in the unit below noticed water from the sprinkler system leaking from their celling and alerted occupants to evacuate the building, KFD said.

Residents in three apartments have been displaced because of damage, according to KFD.

No one was injured in the fire, KFD said.