Knoxville Fire Department says they are working a house fire in North Knoxville.

Dispatch says the call came in around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. Assistant Chief Brent Seymour told 10news that a small stove fire was the cause. He says the homeowner put out hte fire himself but it smoldered through the night and caught fire again this morning.

The fire had spread to the attic and crew extinguished it in 20 minutes. Seymour says crews had to remove insulation from the house. Red Cross is assisting.

KFD units out in a working house fire this morning on Johnston St pic.twitter.com/KWhGcCkGbK — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) October 20, 2018

