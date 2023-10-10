KFD saves six lives in house fire Tuesday morning

Knoxville Fire Department responded to a reported house fire around 3 a.m. Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday morning at 2825 Linden Ave.

The caller said they were attempting to get everyone out of the home.

When crews arrived smoke was coming from the home and six people were inside, according to a release.

KFD rescued the six people from the home, which were located in various rooms throughout the building.

According to officials, the fire was located in a back bedroom and all smoke alarms working. The caller advised that the smoke alarm woke him up.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries have been reported, KFD says The American Red Cross evaluated each and released them on the scene.

Knoxville Fire Department Investigators are working the scene to determine the cause of the fire.