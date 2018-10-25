Knoxville leaders took a moment Thursday to honor firefighters who've lost their lives in the line of duty.

It's an annual tradition at the Knoxville Fire Department's headquarters downtown. Since 1885, 24 local firefighters have died in the line of duty.

The ceremony also remembers the retired firefighters who have died in the past year. It's a somber time, and one the chief said is important to the station's past, present, and future.

"This is important for all of our current firefighters to see that this department goes back long before any of us were here and we need to honor those that were here before us," Stan Sharp, Knoxville Fire Dept. Chief said.

Though this is a serious day, Chief Sharp said it also reunites the team in a celebration of what they've accomplished together.

