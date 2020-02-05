KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A garage fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. this morning in the 1000-block of Freemason St., according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

According to Captain D.J. Corcoran, when units arrived, they found the fire had jumped from the detached garage to an adjacent house. Corcoran says units quickly started working on containing the fire, but it took over 30 minutes for firefighters to control the blaze.

No victims have been reported and KFD says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more details.

