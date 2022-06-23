KFD: Furniture in former Hotel Knoxville catches fire

Knox County 911 received a call early Thursday morning that a couch was on fire inside the ballroom of Hotel Knoxville, according to the Knox Co. Fire Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hotel Knoxville suffered minor smoke damage and moderate water damage after furniture caught fire early Thursday morning, the Knoxville Fire Department said.

A call to Knox County 911 around 1:42 a.m. said a couch was on fire inside the ballroom of the Hotel Knoxville, according to KFD.

When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy smoke on the ground level coming from the ballroom area. However, no flames were visible, KFD said.

Firefighters also reported the fire alarm system was activated. The firefighters made a rapid-fire attack on the ballroom area and discovered several mattresses and pieces of furniture on fire, according to KFD.

KFD said the sprinkler system was activated and did help in controlling the fire. The fire was reported out at 2:05 a.m.

The KFD Fire and Explosive Investigation Unit are on the scene working to determine a cause, according to KFD.