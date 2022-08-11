Four Knoxville firefighters honored Thursday for saving a woman's life

During a flooding event in July, fire crews were able to save a woman after her car was swept completely underwater.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four Knoxville firefighters were honored Thursday for their work to save a woman's life during flooding.

They sprung to action in July when Knox County was hit by severe storms, leading to floods in many areas. During the rain, a woman's car got trapped in floodwaters and was swept underwater. The woman was able to get out of the car and clung to a small tree in the middle of the fast-moving water.

One of the firefighters jumped into the water to bring her to safety. Once he reached the woman, the other three pulled them both to safety. All four were given an award on Thursday.