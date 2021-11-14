According to the City, some Knoxville firefighters qualify for subsidized housing

The average starting salary for a new firefighter recruit is $35,000. That goes up to $38,000 after two years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The minimum hourly wage for a new firefighter recruit is $12.33. New police recruits make around the same.

That wage now qualifies these first-responders for subsidized housing in Knoxville.

"It's been going on for decades," said Kevin Faddis, the President of The Knoxville Firefighters Association.

In August 1978, more than 200 police and firefighters in Knoxville marched to City Hall to push for more pay. In 2021, they aren't marching with signs; however, the issue is still prevalent.

Faddis has been in the industry for 26 years. He worked up the ladder from new recruit to a Battalion Chief.

According to a job posting for an entry-level firefighter position, the starting salary is around $35,000. After two years, that recruit can work up $38,000. Then, a senior firefighter moves into the $42,000 range.

"I wanted to know what low income meant. I because I truly didn't know. So I looked it up. And when I looked it up, lo and behold, we fall into that.. our starting pay is around 35,000 dollars," Faddis said.

According to the city, $39,000 or less is considered low-income for one person.

"We qualify for government subsidized housing. If you're a single adult, or if you're married with a dependent, we qualify for those," Faddis said.

A single recruit is considered low income. However, if you add on any dependents, they could fall into the very low income category.

"Please bring us up, let's not be a city of workers that have to rely on government subsidized housing," Faddis said.

Firefighters are first-responders. They help in virtually all emergency cases such as fires, car wrecks and overdoses.

"We are an insurance policy for the city. If you need us, we know what we're doing," Faddis said.

Faddis said another frustrating part of the low-income is the effect it has on recruiting. The pay makes Knoxville less-competitive with other surrounding departments.

"We have had a rapid decline in getting people to work," Faddis said.

According to Faddis, 26 years ago there were thousands of people applying to get into Knoxville's training program. Now, they get about 150 applications per session.

While Faddis said the pay is not ideal, there are benefits that come with being a city employee.

"We do get a two and a half percent increase in our pay each year. That's through city ordinance," Faddis said.

That increase is intentional to help the pay-rates keep up with inflation; which typically averages about 2% each year. However, so far in 2021 the inflation rate is 4.8%.