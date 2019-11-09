KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 65-year tradition of support will continue on on Saturday, Sept. 21, when Knoxville firefighters hit the streets to raise money and fight muscular dystrophy.

Volunteers will visit nine city intersections -- and with participants from the Knoxville Fire Department and the Knoxville Firefighters Association Local 65, there'll be a lot of boots on the ground.

Supporters can find any of the volunteers to add a donation to a boot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The locations are listed below:

Kingston Pike at Cedar Bluff

Kinston Pike at Walker Springs

Kingston Pike at Northshore

Chapman Highway at Young High Pike

Wilder at Dandridge

Magnolia at Prosser

Clinton Highway at Merchants

Broadway at Cedar Lane

University at College

Funds raised will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, a national organization that tries to find cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that limit strength and mobility.

Past contributions have helped fund research and life-enhancing programs, like support groups and Care Centers — including Nashville's MDA Care Center at Vanderbilt Medical Center. They have also helped send local kids to MDA summer camp, where kids with muscular dystrophy can participate in outdoor activities and gain independence — at no cost to their families.

