Knoxville girl wins Food Network's 'Kids Baking Championship'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A young Knoxville girl has won the Food Network competition show "Kids Baking Championship."

11-year-old Nadya Albroz is, of course, no stranger to baking.

"I really started getting in the kitchen with my mom when I was about like three years old," Nadya said in an interview with 10News Reporter Shannon Smith.

Nadya decided to show off her skills on a Food Network reality show.

"It's kind of crazy," Nadya said when asked what being on a television show was like. 'It's like, there're bright lights, and it's really pretty. There are cameras everywhere and a pantry stocked with everything you need."

Nadya's baking experience paid off — literally!

After weeks of competing, she won the competition. She was given $25,000 and will be featured in the Food Network Magazine.