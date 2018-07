We hope you're hungry!

North Knoxville's Central Filling Station food truck park will open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the rest of the summer.

That means you have one extra day each week to enjoy a rotating schedule of local food trucks.

Central Filling Station wrote on its Instagram that it added the new day to accommodate "overwhelming requests from customers and food trucks alike." It also said that new food trucks are about to join the mix.